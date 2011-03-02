We Need It Now: The Hot New Converse Range
After spotting Hailee Steinfield at the Oscars 2011 wearing a pair of Converse Hi Top Chucks we thought it was about time we updated our wardrobe with a hot new pair of Converse – cue the new Chuck Taylor Lady All Star spring 2011 collection. Celebrating classic Americana, the hot new-season styles offer a fresh new take on the classic stars and stripes with an old-school look. Our favourites? The new Chuck Taylor All Star lady trainers. Off-duty classics you’ll wear again and again!
Check out Hailee Steinfield’s red carpet look at the Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party 2011 in our gallery below…