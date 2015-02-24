This week we’re bringing you an EXCLUSIVE look into Millie Mackintosh‘s wardrobe, as she picks out one of her fave trends (and ours too!) – the ’70s.

The former Made In Chelsea star has had a busy week on the FROWs at London Fashion Week. Now, we’re delving into her personal clothing collection, with Millie herself showing us how she styles and accessorises this key seasonal trend.

The ’70s revival made a splash on the spring/summer catwalks and has exploded all over the high street, but after being spotted all over this week’s shows, it’s set to get even bigger for Autumn/Winter ’15.

That means that these buys will be a real wardrobe investment, to see you through until the end of the year. As if we needed another excuse to shop, eh girls?

Sit back and relax, because it’s time for your fifth episode of #AtHomeWithMillie…

You can also shop the trend below. Enjoy!

MiH Flared Jeans, £215

River Island Platform Mules, £60

Reformation Crop Top

