5 images

Think the end of season sales are all but over? Think again. There’s actually a number of uh-mazing high street stores still offering knock-down prices and one of the best around is undoubtedly Warehouse.

Why? There’s up to 70% off, plus, unlike a few other sales around this time of year, this one actually has a few new-season, trend-led buys thrown into the mix that are perfect for recharging your current wares, without blowing that all-important winter wardrobe budget.

There’s so many must-have pieces still in the sale that narrowing it down is probably the trickiest part. But fear not, as we’ve done all the hard work for you and handpicked the coolest styles with the biggest discounts to help you on your way.

SEE: The Best Things To Buy In The River Island Sale

We’re pinning anything of the asymmetric variety to be a winning piece for your AW17 wardrobe. Luckily, there’s plenty of choice here. The red silky midi dress comes with a waist-cinching belt and a subtle asymmetric hemline. Style with white trainers during the day, and layer over heeled knee high boots and top with chunky gold hoops for a night out.

For a statement separate, it’s all about vinyl style skirts. Be sure to get in on the trend and slip into the khaki mini iteration that’s now a purse-pleasing £10 (yes, really) and team with everything in your current wardrobe.

Maximalists should look to the printed top, complete with tie waist detail and layer under a blazer during the day, and style with a leather trouser, heels and a bold red lip for the evening.

Still not convinced to shop this mega sale? You’ll also find striped midi skirts, minimalist jumpsuits, classic trench coats and plenty of floral pieces in there, too.

Scroll below to see our favourite sale buys or head to Warehouse to shop the lot.