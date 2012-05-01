Want To Be The Next Supermodel? Here’s How

Elite Model Look in association with Look Beauty is about to hit the high street for a UK tour in search of the supermodels of the future – and we want to meet you!

We’ll be holding castings at five Capital Shopping Centres around the UK starting from early May, so if you think you’ve got what it takes (or you’re simply hitting the high street shops for a fashion fix), come and meet us for your chance to win a fab 12-month contract with Elite London. One of our finalists will become the new face of Look Beauty, our hot make-up range, and have the campaign splashed across Superdrug stores nationwide as well as Look magazine.

And the fun doesn’t just stop there – just by heading down to your local event will give you the chance to be treated like a celeb with a makeover from a Look Beauty expert, a catwalk show with expert Elite models and be papped by a photographer on the red carpet.

Oh and by the way did we mention we’re on the lookout for hot guys too? Bring down your boyfriend or gorgeous guy mate for his chance to win superstardom.

And finally, the lucky winner will also have the chance to compete in the Elite Model Look World Final in China.

Castings start at Manchester’s Trafford Centre on the 5th May, followed by the Metrocentre in Gateshead on the 12th May, Braehead in Glasgow on the 26th May, Nottingham’s Victoria Centre on the 2nd June, and will finish at Lakeside in Thurrock on the 16th June.

Good luck girls! HG

For more information head to www.elitemodellook.co.uk