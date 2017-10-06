Instagram Is Going Mad Over This Primark Jumper, And So Are We

Basically, we need it in our lives

Primark, we have a bone to pick with you. Our bank balance is down to £0, and it’s all your fault.

Not that that’s going to stop us shopping or anything. Nope, we actually already have our eye on our next purchase.

After the pyjama set that went totally viral and the rose-printed men’s tracksuit that women across the country were lusting after, we now need this cosy winter jumper in our wardrobes. Like, right now.

Soft, stylish and SO you 😘 Jumpers £13/€16 each (Available in: 🇬🇧🇧🇪🇩🇪🇳🇱🇦🇹) #Primark #Primania #knitwear A post shared by Primark (@primark) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The autumnal knit comes in three different colours, and we haven’t been able to get it out of our heads since it first appeared on our Instagram feeds earlier this week.

Primark had captioned its post: ‘Soft, stylish and SO you 😘 Jumpers £13.’ And yes, you read that right. It’s ONLY £13.

With a high neck and a subtle metallic sheen, the sweater is available in grey, burgundy and a pretty (and very millennial) pink hue.

It’s the perfect casual piece for a relaxed shopping trip, but you could also dress it up with knee-high boots and a pair of statement earrings for a dinner out with pals.

Of course, shoppers have been going a tad crazy over on Instagram. The post is Primark’s most popular in recent days, so far amassing almost 73,000 likes and 920 comments.

One follower commented: ‘Might have to pop into primark this weekend 😜,’ while others wrote: ‘Must look out for these,’ and: ‘The dark one. 😍😍 [sic].’

Which colour would you go for? Not gonna lie, we’re inclined to try all three.