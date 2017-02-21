Because, let's face it, it's not the easiest trend...

Vinyl skirts are happening. There. We said it. Vinyl trousers came first a few months ago when Gisele Bündchen set the ball rolling and everyone from Bella Hadid to Kendall Jenner followed, but now it’s skirts that’re taking the street style circuit by storm. We know what you’re thinking- skirts are a little too close to dominatrix, right? Trousers you can (kind of) get away with since your pins are covered and all. Think again, fellow fashionistas. Here’s how to wear yours and look way more couture than costume:

1.Pair with soft fabrics

You don’t need us to tell you that top-to-toe vinyl would be a little too OTT. Tuck a cable knit jumper into yours and pair with cult kicks for a toned down take on the look.

SEE: 90s Fashion Trends We All Rocked

2.Say no to bodycon

Skin-tight vinyl can look a tad tacky, so choose an A-line version instead. If you like the fitted look, go for a tight top.

3.Play with proportions

Whether you’re naturally long-legged or not, a vinyl skirt holds a lot of styling potential. Team with OTK boots to look extra tall and avoid midi lengths if you’re short.

4.Smarten up

Vinyl skirts aren’t just for nighttime, you know. Team with a ladylike pea coat and suede loafers during the day.

See? Easier to wear than you thought, right? Here are our fave high street buys: