Loving Kelly Brook And Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Costumes!

Happy Halloween! The day itself may be today, Monday 31st Octber 2011, but celebrations started off early in celeb land, as the A-list were out in force this weekend, showing off some amazing outfits. Kelly Brook donned Converse and a body warmer to dress up as Twilight’s Bella Swan, accessorising the look with beau Thom Evans dressed as Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen, and another friend as a shirtless Jacob to party at Guy Ritchie’s London pub the Punchbowl.

Meanwhile across the pond we barely recognised Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy thanks to that flame red wig – though those famous curves and sky high Louboutin’s gave the game away.

It seems the A-list can’t resist a bit of fancy dress action, as we also spotted Emma Roberts as a Playboy bunny, Gwen Stefani as Cinderella and Nicky Hilton as Little Red Riding Hood and a cat this weekend. Something tells us they’ll be too tired for any trick or treating tonight! GG