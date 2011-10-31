Loving Kelly Brook And Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Costumes!

Kelly Brook as Bella Swan and Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy dressed up for Halloween
By

Happy Halloween! The day itself may be today, Monday 31st Octber 2011, but celebrations started off early in celeb land, as the A-list were out in force this weekend, showing off some amazing outfits. Kelly Brook donned Converse and a body warmer to dress up as Twilight’s Bella Swan, accessorising the look with beau Thom Evans dressed as Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen, and another friend as a shirtless Jacob to party at Guy Ritchie’s London pub the Punchbowl.

Meanwhile across the pond we barely recognised Kim Kardashian as Poison Ivy thanks to that flame red wig – though those famous curves and sky high Louboutin’s gave the game away.

It seems the A-list can’t resist a bit of fancy dress action, as we also spotted Emma Roberts as a Playboy bunny, Gwen Stefani as Cinderella and Nicky Hilton as Little Red Riding Hood and a cat this weekend. Something tells us they’ll be too tired for any trick or treating tonight! GG

 