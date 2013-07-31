Victoria’s Secret Models Wow At Launch Party!

Victoria’s Secret angels are well-known for their hot bods and perfectly flawless looks, but we have some serious body envy going on with these new launch party snaps.

The brand most known for its lingerie has just launched the Body By Victoria range, and what better way to kick off the new collection than with a party in the SoHo store, Manhattan? Karlie Kloss, Erin Heatherton and Behati Prinsloo formed one hot trio at the party, stealing the show in their jewel colour-pop Hervé Léger body-con numbers. With barely there make-up and effortess wavy hair, these girls really did look amazing – but with those bodies they are bound to look great in anything (yes we did mention the bodies, again!). Also, is that matching Louboutins we’ve spotted? Jealous, us? Majorly!

By Harriet Davey

Remember, you can buy the digital edition of LOOK magazine for your tablet or iPhone. And don’t forget to rate it in iTunes!