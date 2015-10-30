Victoria’s Secret Show 2016: Everything You Need To Know

Where will it be? When will it air? What happened when the models boarded the VS jet this weekend? We've got all the deets...

The Victoria’s Secret show is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar and this year’s is fast-approaching, so what do we know so far?

Where Will It Take Place?

Paris! Yep, for the first time, the Victoria’s Secret show will be staged in Paris. It’s previously been held in New York and London, so we’re intrigued to see what they’ll do here. No points for guessing a Moulin Rouge theme.

When Will It Be?

It’s set to be filmed on November 30th, while it’ll air a week or so after that here in the UK.

Which Models Will Walk?

A few weeks back, 21-year-old Gigi took to Instagram to announce that she’ll be walking the runway for a second time alongside sister Bella.

“There is no feeling in the world like walking down this runway. I’m elated to say I’ll be returning to the@VictoriasSecret Fashion Show this year.

Thank you @ed_razek for putting on the show that has been one of my greatest motivators since I was a teenage fan of the Angels, and for making this dream come true for me again. It will forever be an honor.

Can’t wait to join the surreally beautiful and inspiring women that are the #vsfs2016 lineup. See you in Paris.”

And the rest? Kendall, Lily Aldridge, Stella Maxwell, Alessandra Ambrosio, Iza Goulart and Taylor Hill boarded the VS jet to Paris alongside a whole host of other ladies this weekend. SO. EXCITED.

Who Will Perform?

The lingerie giant announced that Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars will perform at the show.

This’ll be the first time for Lady Gaga, but the second for both Bruno Mars and The Weeknd. It’ll be particularly special for The Weeknd as well since his girlfriend Bella Hadid will walk in the show.

What Will The Fantasy Bra Look Like?

Erm, this:

Model Jasmine Tookes is officially The Chosen One. She’ll wear the $3 million bra boasting 9000 precious gemstones down the Victoria’s Secret catwalk following 700 hours of hard labour. We are literally speechless.

30/10/15: The Victoria’s Secret show takes place in just over a month’s time and we now have one more reason to be excited. In an exciting Insta vid posted yesterday, the lingerie giant announced that everyone’s favourite supermodel Gigi Hadid will be walking down that famous catwalk.

The video shows Gigi nailing her catwalk audition and being told that she has made the final cut. The model falls to her knees as Ed Razek asks her to join them on December 8th.

Victoria’s Secret posted the adorable video alongside the caption, “We love suprises…and we just have a BIG one to @GigiHadid at today’s #VSFashionShow castings. See you on the runway Gigi.”

Ms Hadid quickly regrammed the video and told her fans, “Couldn’t keep back my tears!!!! Anyone that grew up with me knows that getting this show has been a dream of mine forever! THANK YOU @Victoriassecret & @Ed_Razek! One of the happiest moments of my life.”

Gigi falling to her knees as she heard the news.

Gigi has been very vocal about her aspirations to one day slip into a pair of VS wings and while she has modelled for the brand’s other line, Victoria’s Secret Pink, this marks the first – perhaps of many – catwalk shows that the gorgeous model will appear in.

Whether her best friend and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner will be joining her is still unknown. Although Kendall has also spoken about her dream of modelling for the brand, her lingerie contract with Calvin Klein may prevent her from doing so.

Gigi will join a whole host of other gorgeous ladies on the catwalk on December 8th, you can see the full list of the new Victoria’s Secret Angels right here and also check out who will be performing. It’s going to be one hell of a show and we think we might be almost as excited as Gigi.