Bullseye! VB Hits Target

Your first look at Victoria Beckham X Target is here...

Finally! From the woman who brought us ‘Victoria Beckham’ as well as ‘Victoria by Victoria Beckham’ comes…Victoria Beckham X Target!

Putting aside Look’s slight disappointment that she didn’t call it Victoria Beckham by Victoria Beckham X Target, this is quite possibly the MOST EXCITING THING TO HAPPEN IN AN AGE! And yes, the shouty caps are warranted, and no we don’t get out much. Sorry.

VB’s high street range for US brand Target will include 200+ items for women and children, marking Victoria’s first foray into childrenswear and meaning – come April 9 – all of us can steal VB (and Harper’s) style in return for, well, not a lot of cash, actually.

Vic says: ‘It’s great to work on clothes for a customer that either doesn’t want to pay or can’t pay designer prices. I loved the idea of opening the brand up to a wider audience with pieces my customer needs in her wardrobe —at a more accessible price point.’ There are no words…

The range includes easy-to-wear dresses, rompers and fun separates for women, all splashed with bloom motifs that scalloping to every edge, with matching styles for girls, toddler and baby. No words…

VB (probably oblivious to the shopping sweats she’s inducing) goes on: ‘I’ve always designed clothes that I want to wear, but this time there are also clothes that my daughter would love to wear, too!’ It’s as if she crept into our dreams and made them happen.

Priced from $6-$70 (with most pieces under £35) VBxTarget is available in sizes XS-XL and via VictoriaBeckham.com for UK customers. Rejoice! Stay tuned for all the info you need to shop it without losing your cool come April 9. In the meantime, check out the collection below…