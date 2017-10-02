Everyone is doing it...

Victoria Beckham might not smile much, but that’s certainly not to say she doesn’t have a sense of humour. If you follow the designer/model/mum/former Spice Girl (is there anything she can’t do?!) on Instagram, you’re probably aware of her signature pose: the leg-up-in-the-air-foot-flexed pose. Know the one we mean?

Well, last week, Kourtney Kardashian took the opportunity to mimic VB with her own version of the pose.

"Victoria, I'll call u later I just got back from the football game" A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Kourt captioned the snap: “Victoria, I’ll call u later I just got back from the football game.”

LOL. Little did she know that Vic would respond to the dig with yet another snap of herself in the pose, writing: “Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB.”

Right back at you @kourtneykardash x VB #VBxEsteeLauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

Funny, huh?

Now, the Victorious Pose- as it shall now be known in the Look office- seems to have caught on, since a whole load of stars took to Instagram at the weekend to share their own versions.

Stephanie Pratt, Tiffany Watson, Chloe Lewis, Rosie Fortescue, Mimi Bouchard and Frankie Gaff were among those who joined the clique, tagging their posts #RightBackAtYou.

Right back at you @veryuk #verystyle #rightbackatyou search code LCFRT to shop my coat! 😍🐆 A post shared by Stephanie Pratt (@officialstephpratt) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

Right back at you @veryuk 😜 #verystyle #rightbackatyou search code LCFRT to shop my coat! A post shared by T I F F A N Y (@tiffanyc_watson) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Not quite as flexible as @victoriabeckham 😱 Right back at you 💗Dreamy coat by @veryuk (product code LCFRT) #verystyle #rightbackatyou A post shared by Rosie Fortescue (@rosiefortescue) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

This lot, however, weren’t just in it for the LOLs- they were all wearing the same £90 coat from V by Very, and we’re in love. It’s black, it’s leopard print, and it goes with near enough everything in our wardrobe.

There are two things to take from this: 1) The Insta pose of the season. 2) The coat of the season. Both very important things. You’re welcome.