Victoria Beckham On The Dress She’ll Never Throw Away…

Victoria Beckham has gone all sentimental on us with her latest wardrobe confession. Aw.

Remember when the former Spice Girl auctioned off her favourite outfits in aid of charity Mothers2Mothers?

Over 600 items went under the hammer on TheOutnet website, but it turns out there were a few items she simply couldn’t bear to part with.

‘I kept my wedding dress’, she told Stylist magazine. But there was something else…

‘I couldn’t give away the dress I first wore when I went out with David. It was a little high-street suede mini dress so I’ve kept that for her [Harper]’, she added.

Ah yes, we remember. Back in June, VBl unveiled the tiny ’90s belted number on Instagram after discovering it during a much-needed wardrobe clear-out.

‘Look what I found! The dress I wore on my first date with David! So cute,’ she captioned a snap of the tan suede retro mini dress.

To be fair, we would hang onto the frock that won one of the sexiest men on the planet over, too. You know, just in case he ever needed a reminder.

We wonder how many years it’ll be ’til we see little Harper rocking this bad boy on the red carpet as a nod to her cool designer mum? Can’t wait.

By Robyn Munson