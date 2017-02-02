Valentine's Day = sorted.

Valentine’s Day is probably one of the most stressful times of year. Let’s face it; if you’re single, you’ll spend the whole time wondering why nobody loves you (obviously this is total, utter rubbish, as you’ll see here), and if you’re not, you’ll spend approx 3-6 months in the run-up planning what to wear/do/eat on the night. Are we right? We’re right.

To help you out, then, we’ve taken away one of the biggest stresses of all and dissected the ideal date night outfit that applies just as well to first dates and Galentines Day (i.e. if you’re single, do not look away now).

Who What Wear enlisted the help of dating experts Nikki Lewis and Bela Gandhi to break down the components of the ultimate Valentine’s Day ensemble, and here’s what they came up with:

Pieces that highlight your favourite body part.

SEE: What To Wear On Valentine’s Day

Comfortable heels.

A little skin, but not too much.

But what does the Look team think?

Bridie Wilkins, Fashion News Assistant, says: “Something you’ve worn before. It might sound strange, but if you know how it fits and you’ve worn it in a little, you won’t have the added stress that comes with wearing something for the first time. I’ve spent way too many first dates hoisting down a dress that’s too short for me, or pulling up a top that shows too much cleavage.”

Hannah Banks-Walker, Deputy Fashion News Editor says: “Bold colours always work for me. I’m not all that confident when it comes to first dates, but wearing bright shades forces me to come out of my shell. Having said that, too much colour can make you look younger than you are, so I’d probably stick to red.”

Maxine Eggenberger, Fashion News and Commercial Content Editor says: “Good underwear. I’m not suggesting anyone’s going to see it – especially if it’s a first date – but a nice set of lingerie always makes me feel so much better about myself. When I say nice, I don’t mean the skimpy lace type that’ll give you a wedgie all night, but the luxury silk type that’ll feel totally dreamy.”

Happy Valentine’s Day!