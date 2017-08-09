And nobody else knows...

The Oxford Dictionary defines ‘slip’ as ‘to go on, or become a part of something easily’. This applies to Urban Outfitters Silence + Noise’s Audrey slip dress in two ways.

Firstly, it’s literally easy to slip into because of the clever spandex fabric combo, which is super-stretchy but also structured. Basically what we’ve spent our entire lives looking for.

Secondly, it will slip into your wardrobe easily- just look at the number of Instagrammers wearing it (and how they’ve worn it) and it’s pretty clear that this really is the most versatile dress ever. Trainers, heels, denim jackets, biker jackets- literally anything goes.

SEE: How To Wear A Slip Dress In Real Life

The black and red versions first landed back in February, and quickly made their way on to our Insta feeds.

After those two went like hotcakes, the brand launched a white and peach version. Just as good as the first, obvs.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And while it might be hard to get your hands on one of the original styles, our inside intel tells us an embroidered version is about to launch for AW17.

Yep, as much as we hate the fact we’re already talking about winter, there’s only one thing that can help us come to terms with the end of summer, and that’s new dresses. Dresses that are bound to sell out, but that you’ve got first dibs on.

Indeed, nobody else is aware of the new style launching, so you’ve got an even better chance of getting one before they sell out.

Price? £46. For something that looks like it’s walked straight off the catwalk, we’d say that’s pretty good going. And it lands in stores this week.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Don’t slip up…