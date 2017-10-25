The Ultimate Selfie iPhone Case Has Arrived

We're already obsessed...

We’re calling it – this sassy phone case is going to sell out, fast. It’s quite literally, the coolest tech accessory we’ve seen this year.

That may sound a touch dramatic, but hear us out. Those clever designers over at Edie Parker have teamed up with goo.ey. to combine Edie’s super-stylish accessory design skills with oh-so-savvy suction technology. The result? An iPhone case that actually sticks to the wall or mirror.

Yes, you read that right. And It’s just so simple, we can’t believe we haven’t thought of it (read: searched tirelessly for it) sooner.

So what does that mean? Basically, you can now stick your phone to the wall or mirror, and snap away in the changing room, or why not enjoy a little hands-free face time with your BFF? Either way, you won’t be getting the dreaded selfie dead arm any time soon.

And that’s not the best part. Fashion fans will well be aware that Edie Parker is the street style-approved accessory label to be seen with. Those acrylic monogram clutch bags have been taking over our Insta feeds for longer than we can remember, and costing a cool £1,295 plus for the basic box clutch means said styles have been way out of our reach. Until now.

This £40 case may be more than we’d usually spend on an iPhone accessory, but boy are they worth it.

Choose between the all-white quartz-effect case with gold lettering, the jet black ‘Hello’ style or our favourite, the rainbow stripes topped with your initial – we’re betting this’ll upgrade your phone and your mood in one.

And there’s no escaping the impending festive season and the gift buying dread that comes with it, so whether you’re on the lookout for something statement, or looking to leave some not-so-subtle hints for your nearest and dearest – we think this comes out on top. Genius.

Scroll below to shop the lot…

Edie Parker iPhone + goo.ey. case, £40

