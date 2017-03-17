Tyra Banks Is Returning To America’s Next Top Model

It's bad news for Rita Ora...

After just one season as host of America’s Next Top Model, Rita Ora is stepping down. Tyra Banks revealed in a statement today that after a one year hiatus she ‘wants her baby back’.

Tyra, who hosted the show since it began in 2003 (yep, that makes us feel old too) decided last year to take a more back seat as executive producer, and appointed Rita Ora as her replacement.

‘I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,’ Tyra said.

‘After giving it a lot of thought, I realised that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ‘ANTM’ is woven into my DNA,’ she concluded.

Alongside her statement, Tyra also took to Twitter to share the news of her comeback.

But she was quick to make it clear it was nothing to do with Rita’s performance…

Rita was all smiles about the news and took to Instagram to tell fans that appearing on the show was ‘a dream come true’.

Tyra will rejoin the show for the 24th season this summer. Here’s to more moments like this…

The countdown is ON!