Tulisa, Kelly Brook & Co Hit V Festival 2012

The celebs were out in force and enjoying the sunshine at the 2012 V Festival weekend. This year’s gig was more star studded than ever, with everyone from Tulisa to Pixie Lott and Kelly Brook having fun in the fields.

Fresh from performing on stage, Tulisa did a quick change into an Aztec printed top, denim shorts and bow trimmed Adidas hi-tops to join the revellers. The first X-Factor episode and a festival in one weekend? That girl is hardcore!

Pixie Lott embraced the festival vibe, accessorising her metallic mini dress with novelty tropical sunglasses and a lot of body art – we seriously hope had some shoes nearby Ms Lott