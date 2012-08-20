Tulisa, Kelly Brook & Co Hit V Festival 2012
The celebs were out in force and enjoying the sunshine at the 2012 V Festival weekend. This year’s gig was more star studded than ever, with everyone from Tulisa to Pixie Lott and Kelly Brook having fun in the fields.
Fresh from performing on stage, Tulisa did a quick change into an Aztec printed top, denim shorts and bow trimmed Adidas hi-tops to join the revellers. The first X-Factor episode and a festival in one weekend? That girl is hardcore!
Pixie Lott embraced the festival vibe, accessorising her metallic mini dress with novelty tropical sunglasses and a lot of body art – we seriously hope had some shoes nearby Ms Lott!
Alexandra Burke worked the perfect laid back festi look in acid wash cut off’s and a retro cropped tee teamed with the fashionista’s festival footwear of choice, tough Dr Marten’s boots, while Kelly Brook brought the glamour in a pretty printed sun dress, flowing locks and oversized heart shaped earrings.
Other celeb attendees enjoying the likes of Stooshe, Emeli Sande, Rita Ora and Professor Green over the weekend included Caroline Flack, Michelle Keegan and Lydia Bright. Check back later for our gallery on all the V Festival action. GG