Tu At Sainsbury’s: The Hitchcock Trend

This is a LOOK sponsored post

In case you hadn’t heard, the Hitchcock trend is about to take over the high street. And Tu at Sainsbury’s have the oh-so-sophisticated trend covered.

For AW15, it’s all about gorgeous vintage-inspired dressing that will take you from desk to dinner. And Tu’s new drop is full of ladylike frocks and separates that will have you nailing 1950’s style in no time.

‘For a cool, Mad Men take on workwear, this the perfect trend to keep you looking chic. And even better, it’s versatile enough to take you from day-to-night’, says LOOK’s Fashion Stylist Lucie Clifford.

To insert that 1950s feel into your wardrobe, think tailored separates, blouses and coats in burnt-out, rusty shades and teal blues. Gloriously retro.

Looking for the perfect office outfit? Go ladylike chic in deep orange, maroon and navy tones for a sophisticated feel.

Pussybow blouses are timeless, and look great teamed with a tailored skirt worn just above the knee. Wear this colour palette with tights or socks in similar colours and some flat brogues for a preppier look.

‘Add some cat eye rimmed glasses to get that grown-up secretary vibe’, recommends Lucie.

The Hitchcock trend is all about texture, too. Think fuzzy knits and thick, wool coats in check print.

‘Cardigans in soft to touch fabrics look great layered over a printed shirt’, says Lucie.

Keep your outfit streamlined and fitted for the office, but introduce oversized shapes as outerwear for a cool contrast.

And to really make a statement? Pair printed separates in the same hue to make an impression. Try the cacoon coat belted for a slim line look, or wear loose and open over some jeans and a white shirt for the weekend.

Simply add a pillarbox red lip and some gorgeous barrel waves (get familiar with those bobby pins and you’re good to go. Hitchcock chic, nailed.

The Tu Autumn collection is available from 8 September online and in selected stores. Subject to availability. Search Tu clothing.

