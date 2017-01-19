Trending T-shirt Dresses To Shop RN

15 images

From sporty slogans to loud and proud prints these t-shirt dresses will take your daily wardrobe from zero to hero in seconds.

If you ever have those days when you just can’t decide what to put on in the morning then these t-shirt dresses are your fast track to whatever-the-weather styling success. Believe us! Grey and drizzly out? No problem; just throw on a long line jersey tee dress over a pair of your fave skinnies and finish off with a wet weather friendly cover up. Scorching sunshine? No sweat (literally); simply work a cool cotton t-shirt dress (ideally in a light shade such as pale pink or stark white) with a pair of leather lace up sandals or mules. Easy right?

T-shirt dresses may seem pretty basic but basic isn’t always bad. In fact, like most wardrobe staples, the less fussy the better. A t-shirt dress in a simple cut and colour palette comes with plenty of style mileage meaning it could work for pretty much any occasion, all year long. We’re big fans of this pale pink number by River Island and Uniqlo’s Daz white tennis dress. The lace up details help to amp up the basic shape whilst the plain block colours leave enough room for piling on the accessories.

If you love statement dressing let your outfit do the talking with a slogan t-shirt dress. Thanks to this season’s 90s trend varsity inspired tees, sweaters and dresses have become a huge high-street hit and we can totally see why; just imagine how many insta likes you’d get if your next #OOTD post included this Dodgers t-shirt dress by Pretty Little Thing or Mango’s kooky bow detailed jersey dress?

And if that doesn’t persuade you then consider this; with prices starting at just £12.99 the cost per wear of one of these trending t-shirt dresses is seriously low considering how much of a MVP they will become in your daily wardrobe. Tempted yet?