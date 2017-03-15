TRIC Awards 2017: All The Gossip, Drama And Big Wins

So much happened at this year's TRICs!

The Television, Radio and Industries Club, aka TRIC, Awards took place in London yesterday. As well as the major dramas, there were some impressive wins and surprising red carpet looks.

See: Holly Willoughby’s Best Instagram Outfits!

Here’s everything you need to know about the awards…

Holly Willoughby won BIG

TV fave Holly Wills was the big winner of the night, picking up THREE gongs. The gorgeous blonde nabbed TV Personality of the Year along with Satellite/Digital Programme of the Year and Daytime Programme of the Year. Holly shared a very happy snap of her holding the trio of awards on Instagram saying, “What a day… hat-tric[k].” Congratulations, Holly!

Megan McKenna leaves the after party in tears

After turning up to the TRICs looking smokin’ in a black suit with red lippy, Megan McKenna’s night went from good to bad to VERY bad thanks to ex-boyfriend Pete Wicks.

The brunette managed to avoid bumping into her longhaired ex on the red carpet but was spotted getting upset at the after-party where Pete also was. She left shortly after. Pete remained at the bash with his co-stars including James Locke.

Natalie Cassidy looked SO different!

Swishing onto the red carpet in yellow pep-hem dress, Natalie was almost unrecognisable! Gone were Eastenders character Sonia’s lank locks and ghostly pallor. Instead Nat’s brunette hair was swept up into a half-up ‘do and her make up looked chic.

Read: Why Has Megan McKenna Been Ranting On Twitter?

Binky shows off her bump at the TRIC Awards

Binky Felstead and JP hit the red carpet after both parents-to-be confirmed they were back together. As if we needed any more confirmation the pair CO-ORDINATE their look. JP’s velvet loafers match Binky’s dress! Adorable. And just look at Binks’ bump! The Made In Chelsea star looked amazing.

Ferne McCann put love woes behind her

After failing to find love on reality TV show Celebs Go Dating, Ferne took herself out on the town to the TRIC Awards. And looked bloomin’ amazing too.

Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston blew our MINDS

We knew Heart radio presenter Jamie was tall but we didn’t realise HOW tall! He’s 6ft 4 and a half inches, btw. Standing next to Emma Bunton only highlighted the fact. Yeah, Emma is petite (5ft 1in) but she’s wearing platforms!

We’d also like to high five Emma for the brave print she had going on with florals and leopard print.