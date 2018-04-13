Trainers: The Cool New Styles To Shop Right Now

12 images

It’s true people. Trainers are fast becoming THE only pair of shoe candy you will ever need in your ever evolving fashion lives, and for very good reason. In the last few years, the lowly runner has elevated itself from practical commuter shoe into a bona fide footwear essential, and with both noted sportswear giants (Nike, adidas) and the great British high street responding to this incredible customer demand, there has never been a better time to shop for a pair of statement sneaks.

And the great thing is, there really is something for everyone.

Whether you are looking for trainers to bridge the gap between sport and style, or are simply wanting a cool pair of runners to update your casual wardrobe, budding trainerholics will be completely spoiled for choice this season. Between slip-on plimsolls in a variety of finishes and revamped brand classics, there is almost too much to choose from.

While we are still in the midst of a Nike Air love affair (it isn’t an addiction…yet), the only pair to be seen in this season is the EQT series by Adidas. It first debuted in 1993 and with all-things-90s sitting high on our wish lists for SS17 it’s no shock to hear that this shoe is set to make a major comeback for 2017.

It also seems that UK heritage sports brand Reebok are also having a bit cult fashion moment. Their Classic Leather runners are now available in gorgeous metallic finishes such as gold, silver and bronze plus a glossy sculpted patent leather; perfect when worn with your favourite skinny jeans and belted trench. But don’t leave it too long ladies, these shiny beauties are selling like hot cakes (obvs), so if you want to bag a bit of Reebok classic style you’d better hop on this trend ASAP.

And if you are looking for some sneaker style without a brand price tag, leave it up to our favourite high street retailers to offer great alternatives at a fraction of the price. H&M, River Island and Topshop have fantastic runner options to suit any wardrobe. We’ve also got the scoop on the best Black Friday trainer deals, if you’re keen on making your money stretch further.

The slip-on plimsoll has hop-skipped a couple of seasons, and is making it’s presence felt again in high street stores everywhere. Why not try a plimsoll in snake or animal print to give your investment leather midi skirt a kooky edge? Or else team with black culottes and polo neck for a sleek yet alternative office look.

Take a look at some of our sneaker pics below. Statement shoes that are comfy as well as stylish? Yes please…