Enter the £15 Topshop t-shirt that's going viral, and we want in on the action.

The street-style elite are going crazy for this Topshop t-shirt.

Srsly, everytime we go for a casual scroll it’s there – not that we’re complaining, it’s already sat in our online baskets (and we’ve mentally styled it up at least five different ways, for every possible social occasion, and whatever the weather). It might be fair to say we’re (slightly) obsessed.

While Topshop’s no stranger to a sell-out item, this could-be-Gucci tee is their most-clicked item this week!

SEE: The Topshop Top With Over 179k Likes

Thanks to our favouite fashion influencer’s showing us how they rock theirs, this Topshop tee will guarantee you instant likes on your #OOTD – we told you, this tee ticks all the boxes.

The graphic t-shirt features intertwined hearts over two red stripes with the slogan ‘Merci mon cheri’, and looks totally designer. Is it just us, or does everything looks classier when it’s in French?

And the best bit? It’ll totally work with your existing wardrobe, so you don’t have to spend even more money to create a whole new outfit. Wear it tucked into straight jeans with classic white trainers for weekends with mates, or dress it up with a monochrome gingham skirt and red heeled sandals for summer date nights. You could even team it with a brightly coloured tailored suit for extra style points. Srsly, it’s that versatile.

And the best BEST bit? Its £15! We mean, you can’t even go to the cinema (with popcorn) for £15… BARGAIN!

A great pay-day treat that won’t send your bank balance straight back into the red – your parents will be SO proud!

It’s available in tall and petite too, but you’ll have to be quick, this cool tee is flying off the digital shelves – and selling out fast in store too.

Merci for filling the Gucci-shaped gap in our t-shirt collection Toppers. We heart you.