Guaranteed insta(nt) hits!

Another day, another Instagram obsession. And this Topshop striped skirt is one not to be missed.

Not only does it cost a totally affordable £36, but it will answer all of your summer dilemmas. Trust us, we’re experts.

Already seen on all of our favourite bloggers, this skirt has sell-out written all over it.

Style with black sandals and a cropped broderie white top for hot summer days spent in the park with your mates, or dress it up with heels, a silk cami top (tucked in) and statement earrings. Srsly, whatever the summer soirée this skirt has your back.

SEE: New Look Drop Saint Laurent-Style Boots

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

SEE: The Secret Shopping Outlet You Need To Have On Your Radar

The vertical stripes are super slimming and will make your legs look longer. Plus it’s an easy way to inject some colour into your wardrobe – especially if you usually live in black and grey.

While the floaty fabric and handkerchief hem will keep you cool in the heat – you could even wear the skirt as a beach cover-up over your bikini!

A serious #OOTD contender – this skirt needs to be on your shopping list. Just think how easy holiday packing will be!

Luckily, this skirt is still available online at Topshop.com. But it won’t be for long, so if you want to get your hands on it you better move fast! We’ve already ordered ours!