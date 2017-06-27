QUICK

It’s officially the best week of the summer for sales, with some of the biggest high street players tempting us to part with some of our hard-earned cash for some bargain buys. And now, Topshop has dropped a whole host of hot-ticket items that are guaranteed to recharge your wardrobe, with minimum fuss, and minimal spend. So far so good? We think so.

Not sure where to begin with so many standout buys? We’ve edited just a few of our favourites to get you started.

Popper midi skirt, was £49, now £25

Boutique ribbed top, was £45, now £25

We’ve found that picking out a few staple summer pieces is the best place to start. Florals? Tick. Cold-shoulder gingham dress? Tick. Cool cover-up? Tick, tick, tick!

Boutique hanky hem dress, was £170, now £85

Gingham cold shoulder dress, was £59, now £30

Duster coat, was £75, now £35

Plus, it’s always worth bearing in mind the unpredictability of British summertime weather. Sure, it’s something of a heat wave one week and you’re embracing all things beachy and finally wearing that standout pair of sunnies you’ve had in the bottom of your bag for what feels like forever, but you’re almost certainly going to face a rain shower or two a day later. With that in mind, it’s a wise idea to think about snapping-up some hero chino trousers and something with a sleeve.

Chino style trousers, was £45, now £25

Shirt dress, was £75, now £40

We’re also pinning the shirt dress to be a winning wardrobe option, now, and long into next season, too. Topshop’s belted stripe style is the perfect choice. Wear now with summer slides and later, change-up your look with a trench coat and trainers.

Yes, the Topshop summer sale has your wardrobe dilemmas covered.