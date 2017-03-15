What To Buy From Topshop RN

Your shopping enabler is back.

Here at LOOK we like to think of ourselves as somewhat shopping experts. Considering the amount of time we spend scouring the new-in sections of your favourite high street stores, it would be worrying if we weren’t.

We love nothing more than having a cheeky gander at what’s dropped at the likes of Zara, M&S and River Island, but today we’re bringing you the best bits from Topshop’s new-in section.

Since we first discovered the joy of shopping as a teenager, Topshop has been by our side through many a sartorial crisis. From their superior denim selection to their could-be-catwalk pieces and seriously covetable collaborations, our faithful Toppy never lets us down.

Their website is one of our bookmarked shopping destinations and the new-in section is always bursting with must have pieces. And if you find that the overwhelming selection sends you into a frenzy, panic not, because we’re here to help.

We’ve rounded up our current favourites to save you some searching. Think of this as your handy guide to the soon to be ‘it’ pieces. No hanging around though, these gems are likely to be snapped up pretty speedily. Happy shopping!

Shirt dress, £80

Red midi dress, £100

Gingham coat, £79

Wide-leg trousers, £39

Embroidered boots, £65

Frayed straight leg jeans, £65