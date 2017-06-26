Warning: may cause serious shopping urges!

We think it’s safe to say pretty much every woman has a Topshop leather jacket in her wardrobe. The quality luxe leather (or impressive I-cant-believe-its-not-real PU) and timeless biker shape is unrivaled. But now thanks to an on-trend painted leather detailing the high street hero has taken the classic black biker to the next level. And the best bit? It’s a look that both you and your BFF can pull off together!

Apart from a few scattered star patterns this jacket may look like any ordinary black leather biker from the front. But the back view tells a completely different story; here you’ll find the words ‘soul’ or ‘sister’ which fill half of a broken heart reminiscent of friendship bracelets we used to give our bezzies back in our teens. The fashion fan girls amongst you will already know that statement slogans are huge news for the summer season meaning that these twinning jackets will not only cement best-friend status with whoever you partner up with, but will also earn you both a tonne of extra SS’17 trend ticks. #winning

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

And we think we may know where Topshop found their inspo for their double-trouble jackets. If you saw our street style coverage from past show seasons you probably would have noticed this unforgettable shot of two super stylish fashionistas both donning twinning bikers similar to the new Topshop leather jacket. Now, we don’t know about you but everyone in our girl gang has been lusting over the idea of a friendship jacket ever since. So we thank you Topshop for answering our fashion prayers.

At only £59 deciding whether or not to splash out on yet another biker jacket for your wardrobe is easy. The only hard part? Deciding which bestie to buy the other half for!