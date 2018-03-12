A Love Letter To… Topshop’s Joni Jeans

LOOK's Laura Jane Turner just wanted an opportunity to gush about her first love. And, she was called Joni...

I’m pear-shaped and proud.

At around the age of twelve (yup, I was an early bloomer) puberty came a’knocking. Along with the spots, periods and awkward mood swings, I developed some pretty thick thighs, wide hips and a pretty chunky behind.

I’m all about loving my natural shape. But, as much as I’ve embraced my curves, they don’t come without their hang-ups.

One of the biggest hurdles? Shopping for jeans.

I’m sure that most you reading this will agree; once you’ve found the perfect pair, the holy grail, The One in denim form, you don’t want to let go.

My jeans epiphany happened a long while ago. During one particularly stressful ‘jeans shop’, after trying on what felt like my gazillionth pair, I found them.

If my life was a movie (just waiting on that phone call to come through any day now), my changing room mirror would have been surrounded by a golden glow and I would have had a chorus of ‘Hallelujah’ playing out behind me.

I’d met Topshop’s Joni. And, in that moment, I knew I’d found my life partner and that I’d never stray.

Well if I’m being real with you, at £36 a pair, I have been known to invest in a cheaper option. But nothing quite fits like Joni. They’re super high-waisted and, to be blunt, suck everything in around my belly area. I always make sure I have at least one pair in my ‘drobe.

What’s more, by some wizardry that I still don’t understand, I can wear them sans belt and they don’t leave that gape around the back of the waist. It’s probably something to do with the elastane in the material, but magic sounds a lot more fun, right?

It seems as though I’m not the only one, as a recent statistic shows that the high street destination sells a pair of go-to denim every 10 seconds.

That’s great and all, but I hope that all of these people aren’t snapping up my favourite jeans.

Topshop have a job for life now. And that’s keeping me in Joni jeans.