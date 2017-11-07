The Topshop Buy That’s Got Over 45K Likes On Instagram

Credit: Topshop

By

Spoilers: it's going to be a sell-out

These days a lot of our fashion choices are inspired by the ‘gram.

Whether it’s scrolling through a fashion blogger’s feed or using the app’s shoppable feature, we can probably all admit to buying something just because we saw it on Instagram.

The latest item Look HQ predicts will be a sell-out is brought to us by the resident fashion geniuses at Topshop.

We’ve always been a sucker for their embroidered jeans, so naturally the latest addition to the MOTO collection has stolen our hearts.

Topshop MOTO Washed Black Floral Jeans

The jeans have already garnered a whopping 45K likes (and counting), making them one of the most liked Topshop Instagram posts of the week.

They’re a fun update on your classic washed black skinnies and the warm floral design is exactly what your Autumn wardrobe needs.

Better be quick if you want a pair though, because they won’t be around for long…

Words by Lucy Abbersteen