Average likes: 43,974

If you follow Topshop on Instagram, you’ll know that their pics get quite a lot of likes- but there’s quite a lot of likes, and then there’s these.

This week’s most liked pics on Topshop’s feed got an average of 43,974, with the most-liked at 57,383. Because we’ll never say no to an excuse to shop, here’s the top five…

Stranger Things Season 2 is finally here and we declare this sweater the official viewing time uniform 📺 #TopshopTopmanxStrangerThings @netflixuk Click the link in the bio to shop or search "Stranger Things Logo Sweatshirt" at Topshop.com. A post shared by Topshop (@topshop) on Oct 27, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

As part of their partnership with Netflix, Topshop launched their very own Stranger Things collection and, unsurprisingly, everyone went mad. At the time of writing, this jumper has 57,383 likes and counting, and while it’s sold out online, you can still find yours in the flagship store at Oxford Circus.

Again, this one is currently sold out online, but with 44,895 likes, it’s well worth a trip to the flagship store to pick up your own. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before it’s restocked.

Or if you can’t wait for it to come back, why not give this one a go…

Still not found your perfect winter coat? Look no further.

Topshop’s mohair peacoat currently has 43,246 likes on Insta, and it’s not hard to see why. Follow star of the photo Phoebe’s lead and keep the rest of your outfit simple with black jeans and sock boots.

We can’t go a winter without a cosy knit or two, and this is what we’ve all been wishing for. It’s black, it’s chunky, and it’s even embroidered. And with 38,197 of you liking it on Instagram, sizes are selling quickly on site, so you’ll want to think fast about buying yours.

Bonded velvet trousers, £42, Topshop

Tailored suits made their mark on the autumn/winter 2017 catwalks, but velvet suits are even better. 36,149 of you agree, and with two colours to choose from, there’s one to suit everyone.

Now if that’s not enough to tempt you, we’re not sure what will.

Happy shopping!