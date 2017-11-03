The 5 Most Liked Topshop Buys On Instagram This Week
Average likes: 43,974
If you follow Topshop on Instagram, you’ll know that their pics get quite a lot of likes- but there’s quite a lot of likes, and then there’s these.
This week’s most liked pics on Topshop’s feed got an average of 43,974, with the most-liked at 57,383. Because we’ll never say no to an excuse to shop, here’s the top five…
1. Topshop Stranger Things jumper, £32
As part of their partnership with Netflix, Topshop launched their very own Stranger Things collection and, unsurprisingly, everyone went mad. At the time of writing, this jumper has 57,383 likes and counting, and while it’s sold out online, you can still find yours in the flagship store at Oxford Circus.
2. Topshop Stranger Things T-shirt, £20
Again, this one is currently sold out online, but with 44,895 likes, it’s well worth a trip to the flagship store to pick up your own. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before it’s restocked.
Or if you can’t wait for it to come back, why not give this one a go…
3. Topshop Mohair Peacoat, £165
Still not found your perfect winter coat? Look no further.
Topshop’s mohair peacoat currently has 43,246 likes on Insta, and it’s not hard to see why. Follow star of the photo Phoebe’s lead and keep the rest of your outfit simple with black jeans and sock boots.
SEE: What To Buy From Topshop RN
4. Topshop Stitchy Patch Embroidered Jumper, £39
We can’t go a winter without a cosy knit or two, and this is what we’ve all been wishing for. It’s black, it’s chunky, and it’s even embroidered. And with 38,197 of you liking it on Instagram, sizes are selling quickly on site, so you’ll want to think fast about buying yours.
5. Topshop Bonded velvet blazer, £75
Bonded velvet trousers, £42, Topshop
Tailored suits made their mark on the autumn/winter 2017 catwalks, but velvet suits are even better. 36,149 of you agree, and with two colours to choose from, there’s one to suit everyone.
Now if that’s not enough to tempt you, we’re not sure what will.
Happy shopping!