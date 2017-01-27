The Topshop News We’ve All Been Waiting For Is HERE

This is BIG.

Calling all soon-to-brides, we have some VERY exciting news. Our all-time favourite high street store is launching their first ever wedding collection.

We know very little at this stage about Topshop Bridal, but the capsule collection of bridal and bridesmaid dresses, accessories and lingerie will hit stores in April 2017. Just in time for peak wedding season!

Best of all the price point will be wallet-friendly. Bride dresses will start at just £350 with other pieces coming in as little as £85.

The only sneak peek we have at what is in store is one campaign image Topshop have shared – a beautiful blush pink satin gown.

It was only time before Topshop jumped on the bridal bandwagon. Other high street favourites – including ASOS, Whistles and Ted Baker – have all launched wedding collections in the past few years.