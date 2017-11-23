Topshop’s Viral Biker Jacket Has Officially Landed In The Black Friday Sale

We were hoping this would happen!

Okay, we’re officially obsessed with Topshop Black Friday deals.

Ever since the brand launched their sale earlier this week, we’ve been busy scouring their site for the biggest discounts. We’re not gonna lie, we may have a few things being shipped to us as we speak…

But we’re not going to keep it all to ourselves. We thought we’d share a few of our favourite cut-price pieces with you, because we’re nice like that.

See: Black Friday Dresses: The Very Best Deals

We’ve already told you about the Kowboy Studded Western Boots, but we’ll remind you just in case you missed it the first time round.

WAS £45, BUY NOW £30

And now we’ve stumbled upon the Faux Shearling Biker Jacket. You may remember that it went viral on Instagram when it first came out, so we’re pretty sure it won’t stay in the sale for long.

WAS £79, BUY NOW £55

Basically… Go, go, go!

Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly searching the ‘net over the next few days. Not that we’re obsessed or anything.