Get Your Tit-Tees Out For A Great Cause

Let your tee do the talking this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK with one person diagnosed every ten minutes. In the time it takes you to eat your overnight oats or boil the kettle and drink your cup of tea someone’s life changes forever.

With one in eight women diagnosed with breast cancer each year it’s a disease that will have undoubtedly had some contact with your nearest and dearest. Whether it’s tangled into your family tree or something that’s affected your best friend, or a friend-of-a-friend there’s a network of women (and men) fighting it each and everyday.

One of the gals fighting is blogger, Lauren Mahon of ‘Girl Stole London’ who was diagnosed last year and has since harnessed her influence and social presence to spread awareness of the disease and raise money to support the charities, which have been a rock for her from her diagnosis to today. Sharing honest anecdotes and experiences of everything from ‘cold caps’ to ‘Pete’ her PICC Line (the tube that’s attached to your arm for Chemotherapy, just above your elbow, until your treatment is over).

Lauren’s site candidly documents her experience of cancer and provided her with the inspo to start #GIRLvsCANCER establishing a community of support across social channels. Teaming up with Look Influencer’s to launch her first collection of tongue-in-cheek slogan tees in February proudly emblazoned with cheeky phrases like ‘lady lumps’ and ‘mammaries.’ Lauren’s just released her second collection of aptly coined ‘tit-tees’ in collaboration with Dom&Ink ready for #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth with fried eggs, milk jugs and wasp detailing across the chest.

Shot by Alex Cameron the bloggers + boobs campaign features thirty-three of your favourite online gals and gives us all not only a great opportunity to support both Lauren and four incredible charities but also provides us with a reminder to check our own boobs (CoppaFeel’s super easy step-by-step illustrations are a great help for working out what’s normal for you and what to do when something feels different).

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

With your favourite bloggers and influencers, like Gemma Styles, Liv Purvis and Danielle Peazer already proudly wearing theirs – pick one up to support Lauren, the two women who’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer since you clicked on this site and the hundreds of thousands of women fighting around the UK.

Lauren aims to raise awareness of young women knowing their breasts to ensure that any changes are detected early so lives can be saved. The tit-tee is just £28 with 25% of profits from the GIRLvsCANCER tee being donated equally between the charities CoppaFeel, Future Dreams, Trekstock and Look Good Feel Better. Buy yours at girlvscancer.co.uk