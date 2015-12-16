19 Thoughts We All Have During The January Sales

1) Sales shopping on Boxing Day is a such a great idea

I’ve got a day off work, vouchers to use and everyone will be full of cheer after Christmas.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/aJBuK7tQlXNza/200.gif

2) Hmmmm. Why is the traffic so bad?

Also, why are the cark parks ALL full?

https://media4.giphy.com/media/lUUdAUt8yeEuI/200.gif

3) Oh God. People are everywhere

They’re actually swarming like flies. And they don’t look cheerful.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/JBZvluMgOwW4/200.gif

4) Right, I’ll take a look in Topshop

I’m sure to find a bargain here.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/MEgGD8bV72hfq/200.gif

5) So I’ll just wait for everyone around the rail to move

It’s fine, I’ve got all day.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/xf20D8HzvTQzu/200.gif

6) IT’S BEEN THREE MINUTES. WHAT IS THIS?

I’m not sure how much longer I can hover awkwardly in the corner without being questioned by security.

https://media2.giphy.com/media/81xwEHX23zhvy/200.gif

6) Screw it. It’s time to get pushy

Let’s take a deep breath and squeeze in.

https://media4.giphy.com/media/EKI20mOqVXBuM/200.gif

7) Ooh. That top looks pretty

But it’s three sizes too small.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/38qj76We5E5cQ/200.gif

8) What about these trousers?

Nope. Not gonna get into them either.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/bUWIy2YFkZluM/200.gif

9) But I’ve come all this way! I can’t leave empty-handed

These sunglasses are cute. They’ll look super-chic when the weather’s a little bit warmer.

In eight months.

https://media1.giphy.com/media/ysKkq10JlAZwY/200.gif

10) Maybe I’ll just have a quick look at the non-sale section…

Oh for God’s sake. I want everything.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/xTiTnr0lQObHdzDeWA/200.gif

11) Well, I suppose I do have vouchers

Why not treat myself to this bag? And these shorts? They’ll definitely be the only full-price items I buy.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/EKzSNdAePuA5W/200.gif

12) Onto the next store. I’ve got a good feeling about this one

Er. Why are all the clothes on the floor?

https://media1.giphy.com/media/7olUBOQYEDJiE/200.gif

13) I feel so sorry for people who work in retail right now

They deserve a pay rise. And a knighthood.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/5GWbuByLUnymY/200.gif

14) I can’t deal with this. It’s time for a coffee

Hang on, why are there no free seats? And HOW many children are screaming?

https://media0.giphy.com/media/2alKkyRFPKRSU/200.gif

15) NO MORE OF THIS

I’m going home to watch a Christmas movie. It’s what the holidays are all about, right?

https://media4.giphy.com/media/O6VoexTrRs6eQ/200.gif

16) I’d forgotten about the traffic jams. *Sigh*

Whhhhhyyyyy.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/aUW1R5qccvQ3K/200.gif

17) Mmmmm, being indoors is lovely. I’ll just chill out on the sofa

So relaxing.

https://media0.giphy.com/media/107WZthVd5jyne/200.gif

18) Perhaps I’ll casually browse the ASOS website…

Y’know, only to kill time.

https://media3.giphy.com/media/3p7Q9Iqvl1uM/200.gif

19) CRAP. Bye bye, £70

*Shopping guilt washing over me*

https://media2.giphy.com/media/GYtlA8WdFPgsw/200.gif

Maybe we’ll have better luck next year, eh?