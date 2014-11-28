This Is What A Kardashian Family Thanksgiving Looks Like

Instagram: @KhloeKardashian

It doesn’t come better than a lavish Kardashian Thanksgiving celebration, does it?

They’re the family who do nothing by halves, so it’s no surprise that this year, the popular US holiday was celebrated in lavish style by the nation’s most glam family.

It was Khloe Kardashian‘s turn to host 20 of the Kardashian/Jenner clan for dinner, and as Instagram shows, she pulled out all the stops.

Sharing a snap of her gorgeous dining table covered in huge blooms of white roses and black lilies, candles and stacks of lavish gold plates, Kim Kardashian‘s sister wrote:

‘My very first dinner party at my house and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!! I couldn’t have done it without the incredibly talented @jeffleatham!! You are a flower legend to say the least. #HappyThanksgiving So beyond blessed.’

From the plush white chairs to the hanging white lanterns, it’s pure tasteful decadence over at KK’s LA abode. But it didn’t come without a teeny bought of nerves..

Keen to impress, Khloe tweeted before the big event: ‘Happy Thanksgiving my loves … Im hosting Thanksgiving dinner at my house 4 my fam! This is a first. We always go2 my mama’s house, so this year I’m really really excited … Already been cooking for hours! I started some Khloe Kardashian is cooking up a Thanksgiving treat for the entire Kardashian family.

On the menu were the typical festive Thanksgiving delights, such as pumpkin pie and mac and cheese. Why don’t we celebrate this holiday again?!

Mum Kris, pregnant sister Kourtney and her partner Scott Disick and their little ones, Mason, and Penelope, Kim and hubby Kanye West and their daughter North and brother Rob were all expected to attend.

And being the close-knit family they are, momager Kris made sure to commemorate the special occasion with a cheeky throwback snap on her own account.

Sharing a retro family shot of the whole Kardashian clan, including estranged hubby Bruce, Kris wrote: ‘Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!! I am so Thankful for my amazing beautiful family and give thanks every single day…..have an amazing day #blessed’.

That Kardashian fam? Pretty damn cute.

By Robyn Munson