Suki Waterhouse turned a lot of heads at last night’s Insurgent premiere. She walked the red carpet in a show-stopping hot-off-the-catwalk gown by Reem Acra, fresh from their SS15 collection.

Boasting dramatic side cut-outs from the hips up, and a corresponding deep V plunging neckline, the model wore the risqué gown with pure confidence.

Her famous blonde locks were left loose with natural beachy waves, offering a relaxed vibe to contrast the high fashion dress.







In a fairytale print, Suki’s gown was a pretty nude shade, with white lace overlay. It complimented the star’s vintage style to absolute perfection.

Beautiful.







And she sure was having fun, stopping to pull some animated faces for the cameras. We do love a down-to-earth celeb.

And this little lady is on a roll when it comes to grabbing everyone’s attention.

We’re reeling at the release of Suki’s latest photoshoot, with men’s fashion bible GQ.







The shoot sees the supermodel-turned-movie-star frolicking along a sandy beach, donning a mix of swimwear and summer seperates.

Wowza.

If this isn’t gymspiration, we don’t know what is!







And we know the secrets behind Suki’s incredibley fit bod’.

Known for wearing a crop top or two, we just can’t get enough of her flat tum – and her fitness secret goes by the name of The Viking Method.

Sounds pretty darn intense, right?

The trick is fooling your metabolism into buring more fat. How? By shocking your body byswitching between anaerobic and aerobic resistance training.

Don’t panic, this can include a fun new hobby such as Boxing or Martial Arts, and super quick and easy forms of excercise such as squats or leap frogs. (Anyone else just have a flashback to the playground?!)

Nicole Scherzinger is also famed for using the same technique to keep her bod’ in check.

Much like any other healthy lifestyle, this regime also promotes a good balance of protein, fibre, healthy fat and your five-a-day.

The official website – thevikingmethod.com – states, “It´s quality over quantity and it is designed to strip fat, increase performance, agility, power, speed and create a long, lean athletic physique.”

After seeing these shots, we’re compiling our own fitness schedule.

Taut summer tums, here we come…

By Laura Jane Turner