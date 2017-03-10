The Red Nose Day Merch We Want

12 images

With everything from classic tees, to tea towels, aprons and lunch boxes. There are SO many ways to show your support for Comic Relief this year!



Each and every time Red Nose day comes around we can’t wait keen to see which new tee will be debuted.

With so many of our favourite designers collaborating with Comic Relief in the past to create tees for the charity. From Stella McCartney’s cute 2013 offering to Matthew Williamson, Anya Hindmarsh and Karl Lagerfeld’s tees in 2015, each exclusive style has been unique, fun and left us excited for the next.

A wonderful way to show your support to the charity this season’s tee features fun images created exclusively for Red Nose Day (RND) by renowned fashion and portrait photographer, Rankin. Manufactured in Africa each tee is made from Fair-trade cotton, which has been sourced from certified co-operatives in Uganda (ensuring that the fundraising tee is fair on farmers).

But if a tee isn’t for you there’s so many great pieces of merch that you can show your support by purchasing. From sweet little red nose day pens (£1, with at least 70p going to RND) to The Ladybird Book of the Do-Gooder (£6.99 with at least £2 going to RND) and quirky snack pots (£2 with at least £1 going to RND) there’s something for everyone, and every budget.

Each tee retails at either £9.99 (with at least £5 from each sale going to Comic Relief) or £14.99 (with a minimum of £7.50) and features a black and white shot of an animal, from pugs to ponies, with a red nose and fun features. From a kitten with a bow tie to a poodle with a bright red bob, to a bunny in love heart glasses. Each tee is fun and fashionable, but most importantly the funds raised help to support a vital charity. With everything raised through the sales of Comic Relief merchandise and the funds generated on the night going towards 1000’s of wonderful projects all around the globe, from dementia care to elderly support and autism.

You can shop the whole collection online at rednoseday.com or in shops up and down the country. Noses and little extras are available by the tills in Sainsbury’s and Oxfam, whilst tees and aprons are in-store at TK Maxx.

We’ll be wearing the super fun Sidney & Coco tee while we watch Love Actually 2 on the 24th March.