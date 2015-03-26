Made In Chelsea fans, it’s your lucky Tuesday.

The brand new trailer for the new series is here, and it’s got us SO exciting for all of the drama, romance and tears SW3 has to offer us this season.

Louise Thompson debuted the trailer on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her on set, covered in feathers. Yep, her and boyfriend Alik Alfus are stronger than ever and want everyone to know it, hence being involved in a cosy couples’ pillow fight in the clip.

Stephanie Pratt and Lucy Watson looking like true Chelsea princesses in the new MIC trailer

‘Have you tuned into the Made in Chelsea promo video yet ?!?! Funamused with feathers in my hair’, she wrote alongside the snap.

Lucy Watson and Stephanie Pratt are also back, playing the most stylish BFFs in the show as they strut down the Kings Road looking like royal Chelsea princesses in colour pop coats, layered costume necklaces and oversized shades.

The Made In Chelsea boys are back wreaking havoc in the brand new series

Binky Felstead is seen grabbing her riding crop and bombing through the countryside on a horse in a decadent blue ball gown, while the boys Jamie Laing, Stevie Johnson and Sam Thompson are up to their usual tricks and wreaking havoc by clay pigeon shooting in someone’s back garden.

Phew. We know it’s going to be a goodun. While no official return date has yet been announced, we’ve heard rumours it will be April. Woop!

Watch the trailer below…