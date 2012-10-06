The LOOK Show AW12: The Trend Report

Kelly Brook kicked off the LOOK Show AW12 in style at London’s Royal Courts of Justicey. Strutting down the catwalk in a New Look silver lame dress as a stellar front row including Whitney Port, Lydia Bright and Laura Whitmore looked on.

First up was New Look, with loads of berry tones, tartan and shots of electric blue – we couldn’t take our eyes off those platform shoe boots! Then Uniqlo took to the catwalk with a 70′ medley of camel, cord and tweed. We know Alexa Chung is gonna love it all!

On to Next, whose androgynous cuts and and clashing wallpaper prints nodded to the Prada AW12 catwalk. River Island’s abstract galaxy prints, leather dresses and peplums were too cute, but it was that fluoro knit jumper that really caught the snappers eyes.

Then pow! Primark debuted their amazing cartoon print jumper in the first look – love.want.need! There was plenty of clashing textures going on and we’ve got our eye on the pencil skirts too.

After a knockout performance from Alesha Dixon and Ashley Walters the Look What I’m Wearing Style Search winners unveiled their outfits, styled up in the LOOK office. The five lucky girls didn’t dissappoint, showcasing on trend themes like gothic opulence and oriental.

It was back to the high street fashion with Warehouse’s mermaid like sequins glittering down the catwalk. Oh, and we loved their killer winter coats too. At M&S, masculine tailoring ruled, and boyfriend coats and printed trousers are definitely the order of the day.

Last but not least was Mango, whose sexy tuxes will get us out of our party frocks this season!

On to the cyber high street, where online brands Boohoo, She Likes, Simply Be, Very.co.uk, A|Wear, La Redoute, Quiz, Selfish By Forever Unique and Fashion Union showed their AW12 finest. There were dip hems, faux fur collars, tassels, sequins and to die for asymetric floorsweeper.

We think you’ll agree, the LOOK Show went off with a bang. To the shops!