Why You Should Stop Fibbing About Your Age

Lancome’s latest campaign is seriously feel good – encouraging women to embrace their age, rather than trying to hide it away. Recruiting four of Hollywood’s hottest – and most beautiful – stars to reveal their true ages, the beauty brand is encouraging women to be proud of their years and to shout it from the rooftops.

Posting the snap to Instagram, Lancome said:

‘Beauty is not about hiding your age, it is about embracing it. Do you #LoveYourAge? Tag your beautiful friends and stand proud!’

Encouraging women to feel proud of getting older, rather than placing emphasis on looking young, the Lancome campaign is promoting a serum that is aimed at all women of all skin types and all ages. To make the point of age only being a number, we don’t think they could have picked a better bunch of women.

The line up includes; 25-year-old Lily Collins, 40-year-old Penelope Cruz, 39-year-old Kate Winslet and 32-year-old Lupita Nyong’o. Each woman has embraced her real age with the image showing exactly how many ‘years young’ they are. It certainly seems like none of the women should or do feel embarrassed about their ages. One of the lovely ladies involved, Penelope Cruz explained why she got involved in the inspiring campaign:

“Sometimes, the industry treats, still today, in a very different way, men and women. One of those things is that they would never ask a man, an actor, in a press conference, about his age or how doe she feel about turning 40, 50. For a woman, I think they’ve been asking me how I feel about getting older since I was 20!”

In a world where women feel that they have to lie about their age and are put on the shelf before they even reach middle age, this campaign is a welcome change in attitudes. After a number of rather depressing tales in the world of Hollywood recently including 37-year-old Maggie Gyllenhaal not receiving a role because she was considered too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man, we are hoping for more good news like this!

By Amy de Klerk