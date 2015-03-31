We couldn’t have been more excited when we heard London Fashion Week name Richard Nicoll was heading to Brit label Jack Wills to be the new creative director, and fell head over heels for his first collection.







The second drop touches down this week, and is totally influenced by the designer’s signature look. Sports luxe and utility styles combine with JW’s classic preppy vibe – think Breton stripes and printed backpacks – to create a super wearable collection that’s packed with pieces for work and play. As always, denim plays a big part, with everything from staple boyfriend jeans to chambray jumpsuits on offer in spring-perfect pale blue shades.







On the utility front – huge this season FYI – safari style shirts and pocket front shirt dresses are key, with the khaki number being a serious hero piece. The Breton jumper, yellow mini and printed rucksack trio make for a preppy combo Alexa Chung would be proud of, while the pale pink printed short suit is a cool alternative to the summer wedding wardrobe conundrum. There will also be a higher priced capsule collection featuring beautiful broderie anglais midi dresses and chic separates.







On-trend offerings designed by one of London’s best fashion talents, all with a high street price tag – it’s gonna fly off the rails!







By Gemma Gow