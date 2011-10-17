The Final +J For Uniqlo Collection Is (Nearly) Here!

Right peeps, Jil Sander’s final fashion range for high-street fashion favourite Uniqlo hits stores (and even better, online) on 20 October 2011, so we’re just giving you a little heads up. Since its launch in 2009 (where does the time go?), +J has become renowned for its clean lines and luxurious minmalism at very affordable prices. This season we’re loving the coats (who doesn’t need a super slick pea coat in their wardrobe?) and for added brownie points with the boyfriend/husband, check out the men’s fashion too – it’s brilliant. ZA