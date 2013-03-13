The Chinese Laundry Shoes We’re Obsessed With

Chinese Laundry have hit the nail on the head with these fabulous ankle strap heels available right now from online shoe and bag retailer Javari.co.uk for £59.99.

From their citrus bright toe straps, to the metallic snake print detail, we’re smitten with the ‘Lucky Charms’ design and we have to have them, like err, now.

The flash of colour makes them the easiest and sexiest way to amp up skinny jeans or an LBD, plus their red carpet-worthy classic shape means that they’re bound to be hanging around in your wardrobe for seasons to come – perfect!

Not a fan of spring 2013’s neon trend? These Chinese Laundry must-haves come in chic neutral shades too. Now, which colour-way do we go for, decision, decisions… HG



