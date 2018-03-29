12 images

With summer just around the corner, and women's sandals taking over the high street, there's no better excuse to treat yourself to a new pair (or three)...

Sandals are a holiday season must-have, right?

We’d be willing to bet that you’ve been living in your ankle boots for the past six months; the thought of getting our feet out and embracing warmer climes is definitely an appealing one.

As always, the high street is boasting some serious style when it comes to summer sandals; from Topshop to New Look, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

And with so many different options, we’ve picked out some of our favourite trends of the season to try and help you on your way…

Gladiator Sandals

Wedges

Flip Flops

Sliders

Heeled Sandals

As you can see, there’s plenty of colour to choose from; whether you’re after white sandals or go-to gold. Or if you fancy a pop of colour, then why not be brave and try an orange or bright pink hue?

Taking you from day-to-night, some statement footwear really is the perfect way to update your wardrobe. Style with the perfect summer dress and an oversized tote bag, or simply slip on with your favourite bikini and cover-up for a relaxing day poolside.

And if you’re in the market for that perfect festival flat then worry not; we’ve got it covered. From kooky pom-poms to colourful tassels, your perfect festival footwear is also in our round-up.

Still haven’t found your dream pair? Fear not, we’ve picked out many more options in our edit below…

Happy shopping.