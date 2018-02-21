The Best London Fashion Week Street Style

22 images

London Fashion Week is always eventful; from the shows and the FROWS to the amazing designer line-up, it’s always a fashion extravaganza. But one of the things we always look forward to is the street style. London is known for its eclectic sense of style, and from the bloggers to the vloggers, there’s always a new ‘it’ girl waiting to take the Best Dressed crown.

Obviously, London Fashion Week wouldn’t be the same without some of our favourite trendsetters. From Alexa Chung to Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh, our fave Brit girls never fail to bring their style A-game to the FROW. But it’s not just the celebs giving good outfit; there’s an army of well dressed ladies hanging outside the shows just waiting to be photographed.



SEE: The Best of the FROW from fashion month



Now how does one become a noted street styler you ask? Don’t worry about spending a fortune on new clothes, simply take a leaf out of Alexa Chung’s book and play around with accessories. We love how she’s updated her classic look with some fashion forward hair clips – instantly elevating her outfit! Confidence is key so make sure you feel happy and confident in your look as that’ll shine through. The photographers will love it, and before you know it they will all be clamouring to take your pic.



SEE: The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week



From the off-duty models in their skinny jeans to the outlandish fashion bloggers in their colourful creations, London’s street style scene always entertains us, and provides us with endless inspiration for our own fashion week outfits.

Here are the best of the best picks of the top fashionista’s and their lust worthy outfits. Street style’s never looked so good.