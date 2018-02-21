The Best London Fashion Week Street Style

London Fashion Week is always eventful; from the shows and the FROWS to the amazing designer line-up, it’s always a fashion extravaganza. But one of the things we always look forward to is the street style. London is known for its eclectic sense of style, and from the bloggers to the vloggers, there’s always a new ‘it’ girl waiting to take the Best Dressed crown.
Obviously, London Fashion Week wouldn’t be the same without some of our favourite trendsetters. From Alexa Chung to Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh, our fave Brit girls never fail to bring their style A-game to the FROW. But it’s not just the celebs giving good outfit; there’s an army of well dressed ladies hanging outside the shows just waiting to be photographed.
Now how does one become a noted street styler you ask? Don’t worry about spending a fortune on new clothes, simply take a leaf out of Alexa Chung’s book and play around with accessories. We love how she’s updated her classic look with some fashion forward hair clips – instantly elevating her outfit! Confidence is key so make sure you feel happy and confident in your look as that’ll shine through. The photographers will love it, and before you know it they will all be clamouring to take your pic.
From the off-duty models in their skinny jeans to the outlandish fashion bloggers in their colourful creations, London’s street style scene always entertains us, and provides us with endless inspiration for our own fashion week outfits.
Here are the best of the best picks of the top fashionista’s and their lust worthy outfits. Street style’s never looked so good.
RAINBOW KNITS
Noone can pull off effortless off-duty vibes quite like Lucy Williams. We love everything from her rainbow knit to perspex bag.
LILAC LOVE
Team tonal pieces together for maximum impact.
COLOUR POP
Add a pop of colour to your look and accessorise with a red-hot belt to ad FROW vibes to your look like Victoria.
DOUBLE DENIM
Take a leaf from Tiffany Hsu’s book and update your go-to double denim look with a tailored checked coat. Simple yet effective.
PASTEL PINK
Susie Bubble proves that millennial pink is still having it’s moment. Modernise your look by pairing with pastel hued separates.
RED ALERT
We love everything about this bold and bright look as it proves that all you need is a great coat (or two…).
WHITE OUT
White jeans are really having a moment, channel Monica Ainley by pairing yours with a similarly toned top and khaki jacket for effortless cool.
FLORAL FANCY
Noone wears florals quite like Martha Ward. Take a leaf out of her book and toughen up your floral favourite with black boots and sunnies.
STEP ON IT
If you fell in love with a pair of bold ankle boots last season you’ll be relieved to know that the trend is just as hot this year. The brighter the boot, the better!
GEOMETRIC GAMES
Toughen up playful prints with biker boots and contrasting tailored coats.
ROCK ON
Punk up your go-to jeans and boots with a vinyl trench like Alice Naylor-Leyland.
PILLOW TALK
Perfect for long commutes or dull days in the office this padded tote is totally up our street. Brighten up your tonal look with it before using it as a DIY pillow. It’s so fashion.
WRAP UP
Super long scarves are not only incredibly practical in this never-ending-winter but, as this dreamy street styler proves, can be super chic too.
RED HOT
If you’re feeling bold and brave rock a shade, like red, top-to-toe. It’s really having a moment and the street style set can’t get enough.
ACCESSORISE ALL AREAS
As Alexa proves hair clips can really make your look elevating it from everyday to ultra cool. We love her Simone Rocha hair pins and have our eye on a similar pearly style on Asos.
UNBUTTON ME
Have you ever wanted a pair of button hemmed jeans more? We need these asap.
FLORAL FANCY
If, like us, you’re eager to spring into Spring: simply pair a fun floral skirt with a statement knit. You’re guaranteed to have a spring in your step.
COSY UP
Oversized and super cosy the ‘coatigan’ is our favourite trans-seasonal outerwear option. Layer yours with a simple white tee and jeans like Sarah Harris.
GO GREEN
There’s nothing fresher than a classic cut top and tonal skirt. This might be our favourite street style snap of the season as it’s oh-so timeless.
GEEK CHIC
If Blanca Miro is wearing this fashion forward look now, we’re guaranteed to be wearing it imminently.
STEP ON IT
Caroline Daur gives us a lesson in how to work SUPER high-waisted and SUPER wide-legged trousers all at once.
FAUX REAL
Work a bold and bright faux fur coat into your wardrobe like Camille Charriere. Simply pair with your beloved Levi’s and tonal accessories