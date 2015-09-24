We all know the Beckhams are successful. But have you ever wondered just how successful?

Well, according to the Sunday Times Rich List 2015, the Beckhams are now richer than the Queen. Yep, true story.





Read: Brooklyn Beckham Just Got Kicked Out Of A LFW Party…











Her Majesty currently has an estimated worth of £340 million (up £10 million from last year), which is mind-blowing in itself. But the Beckham family’s net worth? Well, it comes in at a cool £470 million. Blimers.

The only people in front of them, in fact, is the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerburg. But how? Well, let’s break it down.







The Telegraph has separated the Beckham fortune into three main money sources: £150m from Footworks (David’s football-generated cash), £70m from ‘Brand Beckham’ (endorsement money), and £60m from Beckham Venture (Victoria’s fashion business).

That’s £470m in total when you add on their non-business assets of around £190m. Wowza.



Read: Is The Victoria Beckham Kids Line Coming?









Even more interestingly, David’s made more money since retiring from football – he used to earn around £30m a year whilst playing, but earnt a whopping £50m last year (thanks, Diageo whiskey).

Brand VB is also on the rise, now earning 30x more than it did when Victoria founded her fashion line back in 2009.







‘The Beckham name has the Midas touch when it comes to advertising’, said Anton Dominique at the London School of Marketing. ‘But it’s not just in the headlines that the Beckham name is making money.’

‘Both the opening of Victoria’s flagship clothing store in London last year and the positive response to her New York Fashion Week 2015 show prove how Victoria has shifted from 90s pop star to established fashion designer.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up





See: The Beckham Family Album…











With Brooklyn a rising Instagram star, Romeo already a paid Burberry model and Harper, well, she could sell anything with that face, the Beckham’s fortune is only set to get bigger.

That’s some serious power right there.





