The £49.99 Shoes That Look Just Like Manolo’s

Now everyone can be Carrie for the day...

If, like us, you’ve been dreaming of owning your very own pair of Manolos ever since Carrie first stepped out in hers on Sex And The City but have been left floundering at their price point then today’s your day.

Thanks to Zara our little pipe dreams of owning a pair of the iconic bejewelled pumps are now a reality – handily without the £700 price tag! These sleek sling-backs, complete with heavenly embellishment are just £49.99. We’ve even spied that Zara have a similarly luxe blue style, complete with an embellished toe and a bow, that we cannot wait to get our hands on when they drop online later this month.

Perfectly pink this dreamy pair will go with anything and everything, from your beloved light wash jeans and go-to tee to your most out there Carrie-inspired look. We love the super manageable heel and know these will go from desk-to-dinner with such ease.

But, be quick the style is selling out fast and is only currently available in UK sizes 2-6! If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a pair share how you’ve styled yours with us by tagging #LWIW on instagram!