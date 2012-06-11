Kate Middleton Recycles Her Wardrobe – Again!
Kate Middleton has become the poster girl for outfit recycling! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at a wedding of William and Harry’s cousin Emily McCorquodale in Linconshire wearing not only her signature LK Bennett heels, but also a hand-embroidered Jenny Packham dress, which she first wore to a charity polo match during her tour of California last summer. Wonder how long it’ll be before we see that Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown again – now that would take some serious outfit spinning! HE