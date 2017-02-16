22 images

No matter what your style or shape, tartan will be your go-to print this season. Don't believe us? Just *check* this out...

There’s no denying tartan is an all-weather wardrobe staple. Whether it’s grungy plaid or heritage checks, it’s become a year-on-year favourite print that is perfect for adding a statement touch to pretty much every and any outfit. From trending gingham tops to chic tailored trousers, we’ve hunted down the very best checked printed pieces available to shop RN. Here’s how to wear ‘em…

Bottomless Bruch

Meeting the girls for some fizz and avo on toast? Pair a preppy plaid shirt like this from Pretty Little Thing with boyfriend jeans and a pair of Gucci-esque loafers to nail off-duty dressing.

Date night

Got a fancy dinner date coming up in your iCal? This Pull & Bear tartan tiered midi skirt will look super chic when worked with a pair of ghillie lace-up heels and a cold shoulder top.

Work It

Team these tailored tartan trousers by H&M with a crisp white shirt and the matching checked blazer. Take the heritage vibe a step further with classic black brogues to wow your work colleagues.

Shopping Spree

If you’re anything like us, shopping = a very, very long day. The solution? On-trend tartan flats of course! Pair with comfy culottes and a slogan tee and you’re good to go. Genius!