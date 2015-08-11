Tali Lennox Involved In Tragic Kayaking Accident

On Saturday morning, the tragic news broke that Annie Lennox’s daughter, Tali Lennox, and her boyfriend Ian Jones were involved in a kayaking accident on the Hudson River in NYC. Since Saturday we’ve learnt that Tali was safely rescued by a passing boat, but Ian had, to date, not been found. However, reports have just confirmed that a body matching Ian’s description has been discovered near the last place Ian was seen on Saturday morning. The Duchess County Sheriff’s Office said: “Just after 12pm on 8/10/15 a human body was located in the Hudson River near the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club. Whilst there is a strong possibility that the body recovered is that of Mr Jones, it remains only a possibility at this time.”

Whilst nothing is confirmed and an autopsy has yet to take place, Tali and family are fearing the worst.

Tali posted this poignant photo last night

Tali Instagrammed this heartbreaking photo of herself and Ian last night, captioning it with these painful words: “My heart is shattered. My best friend, my soul mate, my partner in crime & creativity, the LOVE & LIGHT of my life is no longer with me. All the love that has been sent to me is giving me the strength to get through this. I know that he is so so happy that I was safely rescued. Let us honor & celebrate this beautiful soul & keep following the light.” 32-year old Ian and 22-year old Tali had been in a long-term relationship for a number of years.

Whilst a strong current was said to be a huge factor in the accident, the Duchess County Sheriff’s Office also stated on Sunday: “We believe that alcohol may have played a role in the incident.” Neither Tali or Ian were wearing life jackets when their kayak flipped.

We’re sending all our thoughts to both Tali and Ian’s families.

By Hannah Brimson