Support Women, Support The World With Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty has amped up girl power on the high street launching a new campaign to celebrate women all year round...

Last week we celebrated International Women’s Day. A day where women everywhere were celebrated: McDonald’s flipped their iconic arches and Kim Kardashian West launched her new feminist Kimoji’s to (just a little bit of) controversy.

However, along with team at Sweaty Betty thought that as 2018 already feels like the year of the woman we should continue the celebration all year long. And that is one celebration team LOOK can get behind!

It might only be March but it already feels like it’s the year of unrivalled empowerment for women.

2018 marks 100 years since women were, finally, awarded the right to vote! It would almost feel criminal if we didn’t dedicate this entire year to brave and powerful women who inspired us then and now.

So for International Women’s Day and beyond Sweaty Betty have created two exclusive tees to celebrate girl power and nothing makes quite a statement like a slogan tee!

Sweaty Betty founder Tamara Hill-Norton shared that ‘we created these limited edition tees to celebrate strong and powerful women worldwide’ and with her brands mission to ’empower women through fitness and beyond’ it seemed silly to limit the support to just a single day.

The launch of the tees coincides with the brands 20th birthday adding a personal element to the clothing as they are designed using the brands signature technical fabrics. With a tee emblazoned with ‘Support Women, Support The World’ and, a vest with ‘Sisterhood’ the bold slogan T-Shirts has returned with a bang.

Outside the collection the LOOK office love the navy ‘woman almighty’ light knit which would be perfect with everything from yoga pants to loveworn jeans and is an oh-so easy way to show your solidarity.

Shop the empowering styles below and wear yours to yoga with pride…